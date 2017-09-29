US 'to pull staff from Cuba over attacks'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The US embassy in Havana

The US is to pull most of its staff from its embassy in Cuba, American media report, after reports that staff suffered "sonic attacks".

The US is withdrawing about 60% of its embassy staff in response to attacks on diplomats, senior unnamed officials were quoted as saying.

It is also warning Americans not to visit the country because some attacks occurred in hotels, the sources say.

More than 20 diplomatic staff have reported health problems.

Cuba denies any involvement in the reported attacks.

Last week US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said a decision whether to shut the embassy in Havana was "under evaluation".

Diplomatic staff had suffered conditions ranging from mild brain trauma and hearing loss to dizziness and nausea, it was reported at the time.

At least two Canadians have been affected by similar symptoms.

Officials quoted by the Associated Press say the US is ordering all non-essential staff in the embassy in Havana to leave, along with all family members. Only "emergency personnel" will remain.

They say the US is halting visa processing in Cuba indefinitely. They say the steps will remain until Cuba can assure the US its diplomats are safe.

Despite an investigation involving the FBI, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Cuban authorities, there is still no full explanation as to the cause of the incidents since late 2016.

President Raul Castro had reportedly given his personal assurance to the then-US Charge d'Affaires in Havana that Cuba was not behind the attacks.

The US reopened its embassy in Havana in 2015 following decades of frozen relations.

In 2016 President Barack Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge in 1928.

In June President Donald Trump announced a partial roll-back of Mr Obama's Cuba policies but said he would not close the US embassy in Havana.