US Health Secretary Tom Price has apologised over his private plane trips on official government business.

The former Georgia congressman said he will reimburse taxpayers and fly commercial in future.

His apology comes a day after US President Donald Trump said he was "not happy" with Mr Price's trips.

Government officials, except those dealing with national security matters, are required to take commercial flights for work-related travel.

"I will take no more private charter flights as Secretary of HHS. No exceptions," said Mr Price in a statement.

An investigation by Politico found Mr Price had taken at least 24 such flights since early May at a cost to taxpayers of $300,000 (£223,000).