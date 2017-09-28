Image copyright AFP Image caption El Capitan is one of the best-known landmarks in Yosemite

One person has died and another has been injured by a rockslide in Yosemite National Park in California.

A park spokesman said the rocks fell from El Capitan, a rock formation above Yosemite Valley, on to a popular hiking trail shortly before 14:00 local time (21:00 GMT).

The park remains open and visitor services are not affected.

El Capitan is the world's largest granite monolith and one of the best-known landmarks in Yosemite.

In a statement, the park said the rockslide occurred in an area popular with climbers.

"The release point appears to be near the 'Waterfall Route', a popular climbing route on the East Buttress of El Capitan," it said.