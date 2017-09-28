Obama: 'I cried when Malia went to college'
Barack Obama has said he could not hold back tears after dropping off his daughter Malia at university.
"It was a little bit like open-heart surgery," the former president said of the moment he took Malia, his eldest daughter, to Harvard University.
"I was proud that I did not cry in front of her," Mr Obama said.
"But on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren't hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose."
"It was rough," he added.
Mr Obama described the moment on Monday at an event for the Beau Biden Foundation. The non-profit was set up in honour of the late son of his former vice-president, Joe Biden.
"At the end of our lives, whatever else we've accomplished, the things that we'll remember are the joys that our children - and hopefully way later, our grandchildren - bring us," Mr Obama said.
Malia, 19, opted to attend Harvard having taken a year gap after high school.
Mr Obama has often talked about the importance of fatherhood to him.
"Of all the things I have done, I am most proud to be your dad," he told his daughters in his presidential farewell speech.