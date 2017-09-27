Image copyright Reuters Image caption Roy Moore's victory is likely to send shockwaves through Washington

US President Donald Trump's pick to become Alabama's next senator has lost the state's Republican primary to a firebrand conservative, reports say.

Incumbent Luther Strange is trailing his rival, Roy Moore, a populist former chief justice in the state.

Mr Strange has reportedly spoken to Mr Moore to concede the race.

Republican leaders, including President Trump, had pitted Mr Strange against the party's anti-establishment wing.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

