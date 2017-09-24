Image copyright @wiley_steve/Twitter

US President Donald Trump sparked controversy on Friday when he called for the National Football League (NFL) to fire players who refuse to stand during the national anthem.

Many have taken to social media to condemn Mr Trump's comments made at a rally in Alabama.

The hashtag #TakeAKnee, encouraging NFL players to kneel during the national anthem at forthcoming games, has been shared more than 1.2 million times since Saturday.

NFL players have been kneeling during the national anthem at pre-game ceremonies to protest against the treatment of black Americans.

Stars from the worlds of sport and entertainment have shown support for the #TakeAKnee campaign.

Bruce Maxwell, catcher for Oakland Athletics, took a knee during a Major League Baseball (MLB) game on Saturday.

Such protests have proven to be highly divisive.

Some have expressed their support for the president's latest intervention on social media, using the hashtag #BoycottNFL.

They characterise the decision of NFL players to protest in this way as disrespectful and inappropriate.

#BoycottNFL has been shared more than 118,000 times, with many social media users urging people not to watch or attend future NFL games unless players are forced to stand during the national anthem.

Skip Twitter post by @Pattybrobst I love football wait 4 it every year go to games have football parties but I am done with millionaires disrespecting our flag #BoycottNFL — Patty Brobst (@Pattybrobst) September 23, 2017 Report

Image copyright @lovlinyladi / Instagram

While the #BoycottNFL hashtag is currently being used by those opposed to players protesting, in 2016 the picture was more mixed.

After San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick refused to stand to protest against the treatment of black Americans last year, #BoycottNFL was used to show support for the quarterback.

Users threatened to boycott the NFL when Kaepernick struggled to find a team to sing to before the beginning of the next season.

Image copyright Rusty Love/Facebook

Karin Petry Sanderson wrote on Facebook that politics didn't belong in "all American sporting events".

However the debate over whether to #TakeAKnee or #BoycottNFL has brought the two together.

Image copyright Karin Petry Sanderson / Facebook

By George Pierpoint, UGC and Social News team