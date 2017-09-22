Image copyright Howard University

Protesters shouting "no justice, no peace" have disrupted a speech by former FBI director James Comey to university students in Washington DC.

Mr Comey was giving a convocation address at Howard University, a leading historically black college.

It took some 13 minutes before Mr Comey, fired in May as head of the FBI, could be heard by the crowd of 1,500.

From the moment he took the podium he was distracted by chants including "Get out James Comey, you're not our homie".

The BBC's Courtney Subramanian, at Howard University, says protesters have told her that they believe the FBI is an anti-black organisation.

Protesters were yelling expletives about Mr Comey as some demonstrators held "Black Lives Matter" signs just outside the auditorium, she adds.

A flyer was distributed to attendees at the ceremony, suggesting Mr Comey had argued racism is not a serious issue within policing, that the FBI under his leadership surveilled Black Lives Matter activists and that he popularised the controversial term "the Ferguson effect", NBC news reported.

US President Donald Trump fired Mr Comey from his position as FBI director in May, sparking the appointment of a special counsel to take on the FBI's investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

The speech was being closely watched as it was one of Mr Comey's first public appearances since being ousted from the FBI.