In pictures: Maria aftermath on Puerto Rico
Images from the US territory, where the storm has left a deadly trail of destruction in its wake.
-
Getty Images
Puerto Rico braced for life-threatening flash flooding on Thursday after Hurricane Maria unleashed torrential rains and knocked out power across the island
-
Getty Images
The island was expected to receive up to 30 inches (76cm) of rain by Saturday
-
Getty Images
The full extent of damage is unknown as dozens of communities remain without power, authorities say
-
Getty Images
Maria is the second devastating storm to lash the Caribbean this month
-
Getty Images
The powerful storm caused at least one death in Puerto Rico
-
Getty Images
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello has described Maria as "the most devastating storm in a century"
-
Reuters
Recovery efforts are under way as crews work to remove downed trees and scattered rubble
-
Getty Images
Dominica is still reeling after Maria ripped through the Caribbean island a day earlier, killing at least seven people
-
Reuters
Maria caused flooding and left two people dead in the French territory of Guadeloupe