In pictures: Maria aftermath on Puerto Rico

Images from the US territory, where the storm has left a deadly trail of destruction in its wake.

  • Flooded streets are seen in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria. Getty Images

    Puerto Rico braced for life-threatening flash flooding on Thursday after Hurricane Maria unleashed torrential rains and knocked out power across the island

  • A car is viewed stuck in a flooded street in the San Juan neighbourhood of Santurce. Getty Images

    The island was expected to receive up to 30 inches (76cm) of rain by Saturday

  • A man reacts as he walks through a debris-covered road in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Getty Images

    The full extent of damage is unknown as dozens of communities remain without power, authorities say

  • Men survey the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Getty Images

    Maria is the second devastating storm to lash the Caribbean this month

  • Views of the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Getty Images

    The powerful storm caused at least one death in Puerto Rico

  • Damage caused by Hurricane Maria after it passed through San Juan, Puerto Rico. Getty Images

    Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello has described Maria as "the most devastating storm in a century"

  • Workers clear damaged trees after Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Reuters

    Recovery efforts are under way as crews work to remove downed trees and scattered rubble

  • Views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in Roseau, Dominica. Getty Images

    Dominica is still reeling after Maria ripped through the Caribbean island a day earlier, killing at least seven people

  • Debris on a flooded seafront after Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe. Reuters

    Maria caused flooding and left two people dead in the French territory of Guadeloupe

More on this story