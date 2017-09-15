Image copyright Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has described the suspects behind Friday's London train blast as "loser terrorists" who "were in the sights of Scotland Yard".

An improvised explosive device rocked a London Underground train, injuring 22 people, British police said.

Mr Trump said those behind the attack were "sick and demented", chiding authorities: "Must be proactive!"

In response to the US president's remarks, London police said "any speculation is unhelpful".

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017 Report

Skip Twitter post 2 by @realDonaldTrump Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017 Report

In a series of tweets on Friday, the Republican president also claimed his administration had "made more progress in the last nine months" against the so-called Islamic State than his predecessor.

"Must be proactive & nasty!" he tweeted.

Mr Trump also renewed a call to shut down internet capabilities, which he said were a main recruitment tool for terrorists.

During the Republican presidential campaign in 2015, Mr Trump suggested he would ask Microsoft founder Bill Gates to cut off the internet because of terror recruitment.

"We're losing a lot of people because of the internet," Mr Trump said at the time, without elaborating. "We have to see Bill Gates and a lot of different people that really understand what's happening."

"We have to talk to them about, maybe in certain areas, closing that internet up in some ways," he added.

Mr Trump has in the past been accused of reacting to suspected terrorist incidents before the facts are fully known.

If he was leaking sensitive information on Friday, and not indulging in pure speculation as London police say, his tweet could amount to a security breach.

In May, US officials angered British authorities, when details about a bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester were leaked to American media.

The attacker's identity and details of the investigation were revealed in US media before British authorities made the information public while the New York Times published photographs from the scene, as well as images of the bomb.