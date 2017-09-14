Image copyright AFP Image caption People in Florida's Key West wait for emergency donations

US President Donald Trump is visiting Florida to meet people affected by Hurricane Irma and thank the emergency services.

Mr Trump will have a briefing in Fort Myers with his wife Melania and Vice-President Mike Pence, before they head to Naples to meet residents.

More than four million homes and businesses are still without power in Florida and neighbouring states.

Hurricane Irma was one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record.

It hit the Florida Keys at the weekend and made its way up the Gulf Coast before dissipating.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Florida Keys was one of the US areas hit hardest by Irma

It was reported that a quarter of homes in the Keys - a series of low-lying islands - were destroyed in the hurricane.

Across the state, the cost of repairs is expected to run to tens of billions of dollars.

Mr Trump said, on Twitter, that first responders had been "great" but he warned there was "much work to do".

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Am leaving now for Florida to see our GREAT first responders and to thank the U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA etc. A real disaster, much work to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017 Report

In the city of Hollywood, north of Miami, police are investigating the deaths of eight nursing home residents.

The home was left without power after Hurricane Irma arrived.