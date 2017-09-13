Image copyright WFOR-TV

Five people at a Florida nursing home that was left without power for days after Hurricane Irma have died.

Police evacuated some 120 residents on Wednesday from the facility, which the storm left without air conditioning.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said three were found dead at the Hollywood Hills nursing home. Two others died after reaching hospital.

Ten million people are still without power in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas after Hurricane Irma.

Irma struck southwestern Florida on Sunday morning as a Category four storm before weakening to a tropical depression on Monday.