In pictures: Hurricane Irma blasts Florida
Images from Florida as it is battered and drenched by a "monster" hurricane.
-
Getty Images
A satellite image on Monday morning shows storm Irma over Florida with another storm, Jose, out at sea
-
Reuters
People were offered shelter at the Germain Arena in Estero, Florida
-
Reuters
This man was wading across a flooded street in Miami on Sunday
-
Reuters
A crane dramatically collapsed in Downtown Miami on to a building in construction
-
Reuters
Roofs were blown off in Miami
-
Reuters
This petrol station was pummelled by Irma in Bonita Springs, Florida
-
Reuters
Mobile homes in Bonita Springs have been flooded
-
Reuters
Tampa residents take photographs in the drained Hillsborough bay ahead of Hurricane Irma's arrival
-
Getty Images
Trees and a children's trampoline block a Pompano Beach street after being blown into a road during the storm
-
Reuters
A boat storage unit in Hollywood, Florida, was destroyed by high winds
-
EPA
A petrol station on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami felt the full force of the winds
-
Getty Images
Parts of Miami became severely flooded, despite it missing a direct hit from Hurricane Irma's eye
-
Getty Images
The National Guard helped evacuated patients from hospitals in the Lower Keys