In pictures: Hurricane Irma blasts Florida

Images from Florida as it is battered and drenched by a "monster" hurricane.

  • GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves on the Florida coast as Tropical Storm Jose (R) moves west in the Atlantic Ocean taken at 05:30 GMT, 11 September Getty Images

    A satellite image on Monday morning shows storm Irma over Florida with another storm, Jose, out at sea

  • People smoke cigarettes outside the Germain Arena, a facility used to shelter local residents during hurricane Irma in Estero, Florida, 10 September Reuters

    People were offered shelter at the Germain Arena in Estero, Florida

  • A local resident walks across a flooded street in downtown Miami as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida, 10 September Reuters

    This man was wading across a flooded street in Miami on Sunday

  • Broken crane is pictured in downtown Miami Reuters

    A crane dramatically collapsed in Downtown Miami on to a building in construction

  • Destroyed roofs in a residential area of Miami, 10 September Reuters

    Roofs were blown off in Miami

  • The crumbled canopy of a petrol station damaged by Hurricane Irma is seen in Bonita Springs, Florida, 10 September Reuters

    This petrol station was pummelled by Irma in Bonita Springs, Florida

  • Flood water from Hurricane Irma surround a damaged mobile home in Bonita Springs, Florida, 10 September Reuters

    Mobile homes in Bonita Springs have been flooded

  • People in Tampa take photographs in drained bay with skyline in background Reuters

    Tampa residents take photographs in the drained Hillsborough bay ahead of Hurricane Irma's arrival

  • Trees and a trampoline are pictured blown into a road Getty Images

    Trees and a children's trampoline block a Pompano Beach street after being blown into a road during the storm

  • A boat rack storage facility lays destroyed after Hurricane Irma blew though Hollywood, Florida Reuters

    A boat storage unit in Hollywood, Florida, was destroyed by high winds

  • A fallen gas station sign along Biscayne Boulevard after the full effects of Hurricane Irma struck in Miami, Florida, USA EPA

    A petrol station on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami felt the full force of the winds

  • Partially submerged car in flood water Getty Images

    Parts of Miami became severely flooded, despite it missing a direct hit from Hurricane Irma's eye

  • Patients piled into an emergency aircraft evacuation Getty Images

    The National Guard helped evacuated patients from hospitals in the Lower Keys