Hillary Clinton 'did make history'
Katty Kay Presenter, BBC World News
- 12 September 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Hillary Clinton's longtime advisor Philippe Reines discusses the defeated candidate's new book about the 2016 election, with the BBC's Beyond 100 Days programme. He said the claim that Mrs Clinton had failed to make history was untrue.