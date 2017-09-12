US & Canada

Hillary Clinton 'did make history'

Katty Kay Presenter, BBC World News
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionHillary Clinton did make history, despite losing the 2016 election, her advisor says

Hillary Clinton's longtime advisor Philippe Reines discusses the defeated candidate's new book about the 2016 election, with the BBC's Beyond 100 Days programme. He said the claim that Mrs Clinton had failed to make history was untrue.