Hurricane Harvey: Star-studded benefit concert for victims

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption George Clooney and Beyoncé will help raise funds for various charities

Celebrities including Beyoncé, George Clooney, and Jamie Foxx will take part in a benefit concert to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey next week.

The one-hour telethon will be broadcast live in the US on 12 September at 20:00 ET (15:00 BST).

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief will also be streamed live on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Hurricane Harvey brought devastating floods and displaced thousands of people when it hit Texas on 25 August.

The state's governor, Greg Abbott, has said the bill for reconstruction could be as high as $180bn (£138bn).

Proceeds from the concert will go to various charities including the United Way of Greater Houston, Save the Children, and the Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Viewers will be able to donate by phone, text message and online from the start of the programme until one hour after it has finished.