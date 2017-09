Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl, reports say

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Parents-to-be Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian in New York in May

Tennis star Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl at a clinic in Florida, US media report.

Williams, 35, whose partner is Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was admitted to the St Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner said last month she was planning to return to tennis for the Australian Open in January.

Congratulations have been pouring in from sports stars and celebrities.

News of the birth came as her sister Venus prepared to go out on court at the US Open.

"Obviously I'm super-excited," Venus said. "Words can't describe it."

Serena admitted she had revealed her pregnancy to the world in April by accident, after mistakenly uploading a photograph on Snapchat.

She won the Australian Open title this January while newly pregnant, and in an article in Vogue last month she said she wanted to defend her title.

"It's the most outrageous plan," she said. "I just want to put that out there. That's, like, three months after I give birth."

In June she appeared in a nude cover photo for Vanity Fair, saying: "I don't know what to do with a baby."

Despite no official confirmation, the news has delighted the tennis world, with Rafa Nadal among the first to tweet his congratulations.

Singer Beyonce posted a portrait of a pregnant Williams on Instagram, with the message: "Congratulations Serena!"