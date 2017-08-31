News this week: Harvey wreaks havoc in Houston

Image copyright Reuters

Harvey hits Houston

Hurricane Harvey has been wreaking havoc and destruction since it made landfall on the Texas coast late last week.

Harvey by the numbers

Harvey is the worst storm to hit Texas in 50 years, and more than 30,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Houston, America's fourth-largest city.

Why was Houston not evacuated?

Houston officials were concerned that a panicked evacuation would just end up causing more deaths. During Hurricane Rita in 2005, 60 of the 100 deaths were attributed to the evacuation, not the storm itself.

What's the damage?

Fifteen trillion gallons (56tn litres) of water have so far fallen on Houston - more than twice as much as fell on New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. At least 33 people have been killed in eastern Texas.

On Thursday morning, there was a fire at a chemical plant after the storm damaged its cooling system.

The storm is also expected to cause more than $400bn (£310bn) worth of property damage. Pipelines and refineries have closed, hiking up the price of petrol across the US.

Although by Thursday the hurricane started to move on from Houston up the Mississippi Delta, the city will be rebuilding for years to come.

