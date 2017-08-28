In pictures: Houston overwhelmed by 'landmark' floods
Images from the fourth largest city in the US as it battles to cope with widespread flooding.
AFP/Getty
Water is so deep in places in Houston that it almost reaches signage over roads
AFP
Much of the city's road system has been overwhelmed by floodwaters
Reuters
City buses and rubbish vehicles transported evacuees to the city's convention centre
AFP
Scores of vehicles were submerged across the city, with some owners having to be freed by emergency workers
Reuters
The coastguard has been among the rescuers working to help stranded residents
Reuters
Helicopters had to winch people up to evacuate them to safety
Reuters
Many evacuees prioritised rescuing their pets above their belongings
Reuters
Emergency 911 operators in Houston received 56,000 calls over a 15-hour time period - seven times more than during a usual working day.
Reuters
Aerial photographs from the city's high-rises show how overwhelmed Houston's infrastructure has become
Reuters
Fema (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) has said about 30,000 are expected to be housed in emergency accommodation
Reuters
A woman and her dog on a floating airbed, awaiting assistance on Sunday evening
AFP
At a news conference, Fema called on ordinary citizens to "get involved" in the unprecedented rescue efforts