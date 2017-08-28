In pictures: Houston overwhelmed by 'landmark' floods

Images from the fourth largest city in the US as it battles to cope with widespread flooding.

  • The city is pictured beneath clouds as a whole highway is overwhelmed by flood waters almost reaching the over-road signage AFP/Getty

    Water is so deep in places in Houston that it almost reaches signage over roads

  • A whole road is pictured submerged with Houston skyline in the distance AFP

    Much of the city's road system has been overwhelmed by floodwaters

  • Evacuees are pictured in an open-back emergency rescue vehicle Reuters

    City buses and rubbish vehicles transported evacuees to the city's convention centre

  • Car is pictured totally under water beneath pouring rain and floodwater AFP

    Scores of vehicles were submerged across the city, with some owners having to be freed by emergency workers

  • Evacuees leave a US Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from flooding due to Hurricane Harvey in Houston Reuters

    The coastguard has been among the rescuers working to help stranded residents

  • A man is pictured with a small child on board a rescue helicopter Reuters

    Helicopters had to winch people up to evacuate them to safety

  • A couple are pictured with two dogs inside a coolerbox Reuters

    Many evacuees prioritised rescuing their pets above their belongings

  • A resident is moved from a rescue boat on to a kayak in Dickenson, Texas (27 August 2017) Reuters

    Emergency 911 operators in Houston received 56,000 calls over a 15-hour time period - seven times more than during a usual working day.

  • Photograph from high rise shows the scale of flooding overwhelming Houston Reuters

    Aerial photographs from the city's high-rises show how overwhelmed Houston's infrastructure has become

  • People wave their hats from car which is half submerged, possibly looking for help Reuters

    Fema (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) has said about 30,000 are expected to be housed in emergency accommodation

  • A woman is pictured on an inflated airbed with her small dog Reuters

    A woman and her dog on a floating airbed, awaiting assistance on Sunday evening

  • A woman is carried after being rescued from a hotel by boat due to heavy flooding by Hurricane Harvey in Houston AFP

    At a news conference, Fema called on ordinary citizens to "get involved" in the unprecedented rescue efforts

