Hurricane Harvey 'will be major disaster': Texas governor

Texas is facing a "very major disaster" as Hurricane Harvey approaches its coastline, the state's governor says.

Harvey, currently a category three storm in the Gulf of Mexico, will make landfall on Texas' central coast late on Friday or early on Saturday.

Mr Abbott has asked for more federal aid before the storm, which may be the worst to hit the US in 12 years.

The National Hurricane Center said storm surges may bring life-threatening floods in and around Houston.

The storm may bring 35in (97cm) of rain, 130mph (210km/h) winds and 12ft (3.5m) storm surges, say forecasters.