California ready for weekend of politically charged protests

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crissy beach is a popular summer weekend spot in San Francisco

Two California cities are bracing for protests by right-wing groups this weekend amid fears of clashes with left-wing counter-demonstrators.

San Francisco's mayor is urging residents to boycott a "free speech" rally in the city on Saturday.

A "No Marxism in America" protest is planned for Sunday in the ultraliberal bastion of Berkeley.

Critics have said the events will promote hate, which organisers deny.

Organisers of both demonstrations have said the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and white supremacists are not welcome.

Local politicians have depicted Saturday's protest - organised by Oregon-based Patriot Prayer - as an extremist gathering.

Critics point to plans for the far-right Oath Keepers to provide armed security.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Far-right and far-left protesters have clashed repeatedly in Berkeley in recent months

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi - who represents San Francisco - said it would be a "white supremacist rally in the middle of a park for families and children".

She added that "we must all pray it does not become an invitation to incite violence".

But Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson said in a video message posted on the group's Facebook page that it was "absolutely not" white supremacist.

Mr Gibson points out that he is himself mixed race.

"What I'm trying to do is bring people together who believe in freedom, who believe in love, believe in peace and believe in free speech," he said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, does not classify Patriot Prayer in those terms.

It notes that Mr Gibson denounced white supremacists and neo-Nazis at a rally in Seattle this month.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee lobbied the National Park Service to ban Patriot Prayer from gathering at Crissy Field, a public park near the Golden Gate Bridge.

But the permit was granted on Wednesday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Counter protesters plan to leave their dog's waste in the field where conservatives will rally

Mayor Lee said: "I ask our public and our residents of the San Francisco Bay Area to honour our request to not dignify people who are coming in here under the guise of patriot and prayer words to really preach violence and hatred."

He urged locals to instead attend city-hosted events over the weekend that he said would promote "inclusion, compassion and love rather than hate".

Left-wing counter-protesters are planning a march to Crissy Field.

They are asking city residents online not to pick up their dog's waste in the area where the Patriot Prayer rally will be held.

A Facebook group called "Leave your dog poop on Crissy Field" has received over 1,000 RSVPs.

Organisers of that counter-protest said they would return on Sunday to "clean up the mess and hug each other".

Officials have released a list of nearly 30 banned items, including flag poles, which have been used in clashes at recent political protests.

Sunday's event - billed as "No to Marxism" - will take place near the University of California at Berkeley.

The college has been a flashpoint between right and left since the election of US President Donald Trump.

However, city officials denied that group a permit, putting the event in jeopardy.

An anti-racism demonstrator was killed amid clashes at a far-right rally two weeks ago in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Last weekend, 33 people were arrested in Boston amid clashes at dueling protests.