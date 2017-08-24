White House gets the builders in for renovations
The West Wing, the Navy mess kitchen and the lower lobby have all been upgraded.
The White House has undergone a major renovation over the past two weeks.
Wallpaper and carpets have been fitted as well as a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
During the renovation, West Executive Drive outside the West Wing was filled with equipment.
President Trump went on holiday to New Jersey while the work was taking place. A White House official said it was a "working vacation".
The Oval Office was emptied and the walls were covered with plastic sheeting.
Shown after refurbishment, the Oval Office now has fresh wallpaper and a new look.
The West Wing lobby of the White House was renovated too.
The Roosevelt Room, which is used for staff meetings, is shown after refurbishment.
The renovation work extended outside, and the South Portico porch stairs have been refurbished.