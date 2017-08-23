ESPN reassigns commentator Robert Lee over 'name coincidence'

Image copyright Getty Images & @RobertLeePXP/Twitter Image caption ESPN said they had reassigned Mr Lee because he had the same name as the Confederate general Robert E Lee

ESPN has removed a sports commentator from covering an American football game in Charlottesville because he has the same name as Civil War General Robert E Lee.

Robert Lee was scheduled to cover a University of Virginia game in the city for the broadcaster on 2 September.

ESPN said it had moved Mr Lee "simply because of the coincidence of his name".

White nationalists marched through the college during a rally this month.

The rally was organised to protest against the removal of a statue of General Lee, who commanded the pro-slavery Confederate forces during the American Civil War.

It descended into violent street brawls and one woman was killed when a car ploughed through a crowd of counter-protesters.

In a statement, ESPN said: "We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name.

"It's a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue."

However, the decision to move Mr Lee has been ridiculed on social media.

There's no way ESPN pulled an Asian commentator from a broadcast because his name is Robert Lee, right? There's no way this can be true. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 23, 2017

Robert Lee is an Asian broadcaster for ESPN. He got pulled from UVA game because his name might offend people.... this is real life people. — Lisa Horne (@LisaHorne) August 23, 2017

In an era of rampant stupidity, ESPN taking an Asian announcer named Robert Lee off a Virginia football game may be the dumbest idea ever. — Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) August 23, 2017

Mr Lee was set to cover the University of Virginia's first game of the season against the College of William and Mary.

He has been reassigned to a game between Youngstown State and Pittsburgh which takes place on the same day.