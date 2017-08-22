US Afghanistan: Tillerson ups pressure on Pakistan

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Tillerson suggested Pakistan could lose some privileges

American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has increased pressure on Pakistan over its perceived backing for the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Pakistan denies sheltering the Taliban, but Mr Tillerson suggested it could lose US privileges if the government failed "to change their posture".

He was speaking a day after President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy, vowing to commit US forces to back Afghan forces fighting the insurgents.

The US is a key ally of Pakistan.

The country enjoys a special status as a non-Nato alliance partner and receives billions of dollars in aid.

But Mr Tillerson said these "could be on the table for discussion if in fact they are unwilling to change their posture or change their approach to how they are dealing with the numerous terrorist organisations that find safe haven in Pakistan.

"It is in Pakistan's interest to take those actions."

Nuclear power

Mr Tillerson also stressed that having a stable Pakistan was in US and other countries' interests.

"They are a nuclear power and we have concerns about the security of their weapons. This is not a situation where the US is saying 'this is us and you'."

On Monday night, Mr Trump unveiled a new Afghan strategy, committing the US Army to the open-ended conflict, despite previously advocating its withdrawal.

President Trump warned a hasty US withdrawal from Afghanistan would leave a vacuum for terrorists to fill and said he had decided to keep troops there to "fight to win" to avoid the mistakes made in Iraq.

He said his new approach would be more pragmatic and based on conditions on the ground rather than idealistic and time-based, and would switch from nation building to "killing terrorists".

But Mr Trump refused to be drawn on how many extra troops, if any, would be deployed and gave no timeline for ending the US presence in the country.

Washington is thought to be ready to send up to 4,000 additional troops. In June, Mr Trump told the Department of Defense to decide on troop levels.

Visiting Baghdad on Tuesday, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would wait for a plan from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff based on the president's South Asia strategy before deciding.

"It may or may not be the number that is bandied about," he told reporters.

Mr Trump also, for the first time, left the door open for an eventual peace deal with the Taliban, saying: "Someday, after an effective military effort, perhaps it will be possible to have a political settlement that includes elements of the Taliban in Afghanistan."

However, Mr Trump said there would be an escalation in the battle against groups like al-Qaeda and so-called Islamic State.

Meanwhile, the US president made it clear he expects his existing allies - including India - to support him in his new strategy, and urged them to raise their countries' contributions "in line with our own".

Image copyright Ronald Grant Image caption President Trump's announcement was watched closely by Afghans in Kabul

Before his presidency, Mr Trump was not shy about criticising his predecessors on their Afghanistan policy.

He previously supported pulling US troops out of the conflict, which began under President George W Bush in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks.

Early on in his presidential campaign, however, he did acknowledge that US troops would have to stay in order to avoid the total collapse of the Afghan government.

And this long-awaited announcement came after a months-long review, with the president himself acknowledging that his original instinct to pull-out had been reversed after discussions with national security advisers.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani thanked the US for supporting "the joint struggle against the threat of terrorism" in Afghanistan.

The Taliban promised to make Afghanistan a "graveyard" for US forces.

India's foreign ministry said it shared Mr Trump's concerns over safe havens and "other forms of cross-border support enjoyed by terrorists".

Can Afghan military turn the tide in Taliban fight?

US combat operations against the Taliban officially ended in 2014, but more than 8,000 special forces continue to provide support to Afghan troops.

The Afghan government continues to battle insurgency groups and controls just half of the country.