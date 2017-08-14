Charlottesville: Who is suspect James Alex Fields Jr?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption James Alex Fields Jnr's mother said she "did not really talk to him about his political views"

A picture has been emerging of the main suspect in the killing of a woman near a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

James Alex Fields Jnr, who is 20 years old and originally from Kentucky, was arrested and charged after a car was deliberately driven into a crowd of anti-fascism protesters.

His mother told local media that he did not openly express extreme views.

But evidence is emerging of a "very misguided and disillusioned" young man.

Mr Fields' former teacher characterised him as such to the Cinnicinati Tribune, and said his high school research made it clear he had beliefs that were "very much along the lines of the neo-Nazi movement".

"A lot of boys get interested in the Germans and Nazis because they're interested in World War II. But James took it to another level."

After enlisting in the military, Mr Fields was released in December 2015 for "failing to make training" standards.

Buzzfeed reports that a now deleted Facebook account appearing to belong to him had overt references to Nazism and a "Make America Great again" banner.

It also had a photograph of the 20-year-old posing with a car resembling the one used in the attack and a variety of memes popular with the alt-right, including Pepe the Frog.

Buzzfeed also posted Youtube footage appearing to show Mr Fields chanting homophobic slurs at counter-protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally hours before the attack.

He was pictured at the event (second from left) carrying a shield with the logo of an openly fascist group: Vanguard America.

The group's website declares "America is under attack" and says: "If current trends continue, White Americans will be a minority in the nation they built. It's time to take a stand."

They released a statement on Twitter denying James Fields had been a member.

He has been charged with one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop after a hit and run.

Republican senator Ted Cruz called on the Department of Justice to prosecute the suspect for domestic terrorism.

The FBI confirmed they had opened a civil rights investigation into the incident.