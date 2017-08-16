Vietnam vet with dementia reassured 'your duty is done'

Image copyright Kenny Dunn Image caption Lawrence seemed to make the connection when Lt Col LaFrazia visited him

When a loved one starts to lose their memory and show signs of dementia it can mean they are often confused about time, dates and what has happened to them.

So when 84-year-old Vietnam veteran Lawrence Silk started to insist he return to the war in Vietnam, where he completed three tours, his family started to worry.

Lawrence who has dementia and lives in a care home has days where he interacts and copes well and has "the charm turned way up" says son-in-law Kenny Dunn, but it's not always that way.

Image copyright Kenny Dunn Image caption Lawrence Dunn was convinced he had another tour to finish

"After one visit to her father, my wife Julie broke down in tears because of all the problems he faces psychologically.

"His Vietnam memories were plaguing him the most.

"He'd started to talk about the Pentagon, saying they were going to send someone out with his uniform and rifle so he could report for duty."

Lawrence's daughter Julie was concerned her father was getting anxious, so she and husband Kenny appealed for anyone who had served with him in the Civil Engineering Squadron Prime BEEF (Base Engineer Emergency Force) to come and help.

Image copyright FB Image caption Kenny Dunn's Facebook appeal to help his father-in-law

It was Kenny's idea to write on social media:

"He is consistently haunted by his need to do his duty so we are asking for a current or retired military officer to volunteer to visit him - in uniform - and tell him that his responsibility to his country has been fulfilled.

"Perhaps present a certificate of some kind and take a picture so we can show it to him in the event that he forgets."

Soon after the post went public a recently-retired Lt Col from the same squadron agreed to visit Lawrence and tell him that his duty had been done.

"It was pure coincidence that he was a commander of the same unit. It was perfect" said Kenny.

Col LaFrazia presented Lawrence with a certificate of appreciation from the US Air Force, a USAF Civil engineering badge and coins from the Prime Beef and Red Horse units.

Image copyright Kenny Dunn Image caption Memorabilia helped to jog Lawrence's memory

Julie and her husband Kenny were so grateful that they posted their appreciation on Facebook and Reddit, along with photos of the emotional visit.

Image copyright Kenny Dunn Image caption Lawrence was happy talk to a fellow veteran

"We hope and pray that the Col's kind words and message of reassurance can serve as a daily reminder to him that his duty has been done" Julie wrote.

There were soon plenty of words of support and advice for family.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Lots of heart-felt comments to Julie Dunn's Facebook post

One Reddit user advised "Take a picture of the gentleman in uniform and frame it.

"Put it in his room next to an old photo of the patient in his dress blues and whenever he starts having an episode, call his 'army buddy'. Any male voice will probably do the job, just let him know he's done his duty and is currently on leave."

There was some concern in the comments about his sleeping arrangements, with one user suggesting that they should get a mattress more than two inches thick.

Kenny was quick to point out that this was not an issue: "Believe it or not he would sleep on the floor if we would let him. He's just wired that way. Thanks for the offer for the mattress though. Very kind."

Along with all of the advice from complete strangers, Lawrence now has a selection of army memorabilia to remind him of his past achievements and that he doesn't need to return to Vietnam.

"Col LaFrazia is a saint in our eyes.

"No stranger I have ever met has been more gracious, caring and understanding.

"He did this to serve the Brotherhood and hopes people understand that veterans' stories don't end when the war ends."