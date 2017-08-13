Charlottesville: Most powerful pictures of protests and violence

The most powerful images from the violent far-right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

  • Car hits protesters in Charlottesville, 12 August 2017 Ryan M Kelly / Daily Progress

    People were thrown into the air as a car ploughed into crowds - the incident capped up a day of tension and clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia

  • Far-right protesters converge around the statue of a Southern general Reuters

    Hundreds of far-right protesters had descended on the US city to protest against the removal of a statue of a Southern Civil War hero

  • Two far-right protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia Reuters

    Many carried Confederate flags - and weapons. This man wore a German World War Two helmet

  • Counter-protesters hold up an "against white supremicism Reuters

    Counter-protesters were out in force to face them

  • White supremacists clash with counter-protesters Reuters

    Clashes erupted between the two rival groups, with fighting in the streets

  • A composite photo showing a white supremacist being punched after giving a Nazi salute Reuters

    There was violence from both sides: this man was punched in the face after giving a Nazi salute

  • A man douses himself with a liquid, most likely milk of magnesium, to cope with the effects of pepper spray Reuters

    This man doused himself with a liquid, most likely milk of magnesia, to cope with the effects of pepper spray

  • Far-right and counter protesters clash in Charlottesville, Virginia Reuters

    Donald Trump has been criticised for not explicitly condemning far-right groups, which have been energised under his presidency

  • A badly damaged car after it was driven in to protesters Getty Images

    A man has been arrested after driving the car into a group of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 people

  • People place candles in a vigil after violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia EPA

    By the evening on Saturday, makeshift vigils had been made

