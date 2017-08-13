Charlottesville: Most powerful pictures of protests and violence
The most powerful images from the violent far-right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
-
Ryan M Kelly / Daily Progress
People were thrown into the air as a car ploughed into crowds - the incident capped up a day of tension and clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia
-
Reuters
Hundreds of far-right protesters had descended on the US city to protest against the removal of a statue of a Southern Civil War hero
-
Reuters
Many carried Confederate flags - and weapons. This man wore a German World War Two helmet
-
Reuters
Counter-protesters were out in force to face them
-
Reuters
Clashes erupted between the two rival groups, with fighting in the streets
-
Reuters
There was violence from both sides: this man was punched in the face after giving a Nazi salute
-
Reuters
This man doused himself with a liquid, most likely milk of magnesia, to cope with the effects of pepper spray
-
Reuters
Donald Trump has been criticised for not explicitly condemning far-right groups, which have been energised under his presidency
-
Getty Images
A man has been arrested after driving the car into a group of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 people
-
EPA
By the evening on Saturday, makeshift vigils had been made