Charlottesville: State of emergency over US far-right rally

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption On Friday, protesters held torches and chanted "you will not replace us"

Officials in Charlottesville in the US state of Virginia have declared a state of emergency ahead of a large march by white nationalists.

The move allows local authorities to request additional resources if needed, the police department says.

Tensions are high as hundreds of people are expected to join the "Unite the Right" rally against plans to remove a statue of a Confederate general.

Counter-protesters have also gathered in the city.

The far-right protesters are angry about the planned removal of a statue of General Robert E Lee from Charlottesville. Lee commanded the pro-slavery Confederate forces in the US Civil War.

On Friday, the group waved torches and chanted "White lives matter" as they marched through the University of Virginia in the city. The mayor condemned the march as a "parade of hatred".