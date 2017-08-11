New Hampshire hospital evacuated due to 'unknown odour'

Image copyright Facebook

A hospital in the US state of New Hampshire has been evacuated after patients and staff complained of nausea due to an "unknown odour".

Exeter Hospital cleared its emergency room at 11:15 (15:15 GMT) out of an abundance of caution, spokeswoman Debra Vasapolli told local media.

About 20 patients were affected by the incident, including some who experienced dizziness, she added.

Fire and police officials were at the scene investigating the incident.

The operating and emergency rooms were closed during the evacuation, Ms Vasapolli said.

Multiple ambulances were lined up outside the emergency room, local media reported.