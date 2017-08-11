Trump administration's mixed messages on North Korea

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption President Trump threatened a response 'like the world has never seen'

At a time when nuclear war with North Korea seems a possible - if distant - threat, you'd think everyone would want the US administration to be on the same page.

But in recent weeks, statements from President Trump and his top officials appear to directly contradict each other.

President Trump's latest outburst - that the US military was "locked and loaded" ready to deal with North Korea - came just hours after his Defence Secretary Jim Mattis attempted to cool tensions by saying that diplomatic efforts were succeeding.

Here are some of the other mixed messages we've heard since North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test on 28 July.

Military action

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said North Korea's ICBM launch last month was a "new escalation of the threat" and warned that Washington would "never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea".

He said "global action is required" and warned that any nation that provided economic or military benefits to the North was "aiding and abetting a dangerous regime".

President Trump celebrated action of a monetary kind when the UN agreed new sanctions against Pyongyang. But it was only days before he was boasting about America's military might and warning of "fire and fury" if North Korea threatened the US.



Then, after North Korea said it was preparing missile strikes on the US island territory of Guam, he took it up a notch again - saying the regime of Kim Jong-un should be "very, very nervous". He said the regime would be in trouble "like few nations have ever been" if they do not "get their act together".

In the meantime, however, his defence secretary was cautioning that armed conflict would be "catastrophic" and insisting diplomacy was bearing fruit.

"The American effort is diplomatically led, it has diplomatic traction, it is gaining diplomatic results," Gen Mattis said.

Blaming China

President Trump has repeatedly criticised China for continuing to trade with Pyongyang.

"So much for China working with us," the US president tweeted the day after North Korea claimed to have tested its long-rang missile.

At the end of July, he again said he was "very disappointed" with China for not doing enough to stop North Korea's weapons programme.

"They do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk," he wrote on Twitter.

But back in June, Gen Mattis had praised Beijing's efforts to restrain North Korea's missile and nuclear activity.

And on 2 August, Mr Tillerson said: "We certainly don't blame the Chinese for the situation in North Korea."

Seeking regime change

Mr Tillerson also struck a conciliatory tone after Pyongyang tested a second ICBM and claimed it could hit the US west coast.

"We do not seek a regime change, we do not seek the collapse of the regime," he said. "We're not your enemy."



However, just days later Gen Mattis warned North Korea that its actions could usher in the "end of its regime and the destruction of its people".

The Pentagon chief also said Pyongyang would be "grossly overmatched" in a war against the US and its allies.

Anything to worry about?

Secretary Tillerson has sought to assure Americans there is no imminent threat, despite the strong rhetoric from his boss.

On Wednesday, he said the situation had not changed dramatically in recent days and that Americans "should sleep well at night".



However, top Trump aide Sebastian Gorka told BBC News that Mr Tillerson was not actually speaking for the White House.

"You should listen to the president," Mr Gorka said. "The idea that Secretary Tillerson is going to discuss military matters is simply nonsensical.

"It is the job of Secretary Mattis to talk about military options."