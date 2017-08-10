News this week: Will Canada make room for refugees?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hundreds of migrants are illegally crossing the US border into Canada each day

Gambling on Canada

Unlike places like Turkey or Jordan, where thousands of asylum seekers cross the border every day, Canada has remained largely insulated from the logistical demands of the worldwide refugee crisis.

Until now.

More than 1,000 refugees have crossed the US border into Quebec this past month, and officials say hundreds more are coming in every day, with no place to live while their applications are being processed.

Montreal's Olympic Stadium has been turned into a refugee shelter, and the military is building a camp along the border that can house hundreds of refugees.

Why the sudden influx?

In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would end the programme that extended temporary protection to Haitian citizens after the devastating 2010 earthquake. That protection is due to expire in January 2018.

Although no such protection exists in Canada, many refugees are willing to gamble on their fate.

Not everyone who's moving to Canada is a refugee. Meet the couple from South Carolina who say they're moving to Halifax.

What you need to know about North Korea

Donald Trump did not mince words:

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," he said on Tuesday.

That threat did not go over well in North Korea. State media warned that Trump was "bereft of reason" and the military promised to have a nuclear strike plan for the US territory of Guam ready in a matter of days.

Although American officials are assuring the public that there's no reason to fear, many policy experts are calling on Mr Trump to temper his language.

Tensions between the two nations have escalated since his election, as North Korea continued to conduct missile tests and advance its nuclear programme.

