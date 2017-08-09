Toronto officers acquitted of raping colleague in hotel

Image copyright Getty Images

Three Canadian police officers have been found not guilty of raping a parking enforcement officer.

Police officers Leslie Nyznik, Sameer Kara and Joshua Cabero were accused of sexually assaulting the woman in a Toronto city centre hotel.

The complainant said the officers attacked her after a night of drinking with them on 17 January 2015.

The defence claimed the woman, whose identity is banned from publication, initiated all sexual contact.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy cited the woman's "patchy memory".

The three officers and the parking warden - all colleagues - had been out drinking with their division.

The complainant testified she had had seven drinks, but believed she may have been drugged.

She said she went to the hotel room with Mr Nyznik and Mr Cabero because her friend Mr Kara was there, and she wanted to continue partying.

Once there, she said she was sexually assaulted while she passed in and out of consciousness on the bed next to Mr Kara, who was asleep.

At one point, she said she heard Mr Kara tell them to stop because she was "out".

She testified that he also sexually assaulted her later.

After she reported the incident to police, an investigating officer failed to obtain video footage of the accuser emerging from a taxi and hotel.

The defence argued that footage of the complainant standing and waiting for the hotel lift showed she was not incapacitated.

Of the three accused, only Mr Nyznik testified for the defence.

He said the sex was totally consensual and that she initiated everything.