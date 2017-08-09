Tiger Woods pleads not guilty to DUI charges

Image copyright Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Image caption A blood sample from Mr Woods showed he had no alcohol in his system

Golfer Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty to a charge of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) following his arrest in Palm beach, Florida in May.

He is now expected to admit to a lesser charge of reckless driving and enter a 12-month probation program.

Dashcam footage of his arrest was released by police in Florida after they found him asleep at the wheel.

Mr Woods later apologised, blaming the incident on "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Woods' lawyer Douglas Duncan appeared on his behalf at Palm Beach courthouse

A blood sample taken after his arrest tested positive for painkiller Vicodin and antidepressant Xanax, but proved he had no alcohol in his system.

Mr Woods did not appear in court in Palm Beach and his lawyer entered the charge on his behalf.