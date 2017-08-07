9/11 victim identified 16 years on

Image copyright Getty Images

Another victim of the 11 September 2001 attack on the World Trade Center in New York City has been identified, according to the city medical examiner.

The male victim is the 1,641st person to be identified out of a total of 2,753 people who died in the attack.

His identity - which was determined using new DNA technology - is being withheld at the request of his family.

Before Monday's announcement, it had been over two years since the last identification took place.

The last time a victim was identified was March 2015.

His identity was determined by New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which had been retesting DNA recovered in 2001.

A total of 1,112 people who died (40%) remain unidentified nearly 16 years after the terror attack.