Fox News host Eric Bolling suspended over 'lewd messages'

US television network Fox News has suspended one of its presenters after he was accused of sending lewd photographs to three female co-workers.

Eric Bolling, a long-time host at the network, allegedly sent the messages on separate occasions several years ago.

His lawyer described the claims as "untrue and terribly unfair". Fox News said an investigation was under way.

It is the third high-profile harassment case to hit the conservative cable news outlet recently.

Citing 14 unnamed sources, the Huffington Post, a politically liberal news site, reports that Mr Bolling sent unsolicited photos of male genitalia by text message to at least two colleagues at Fox Business and one at Fox News.

"Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway," a Fox News spokesperson said.

Mr Bolling's lawyer, Michael Bowe, told Reuters news agency: "The anonymous, uncorroborated claims are untrue and terribly unfair.

"We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded and Eric can return to work as quickly as possible."

