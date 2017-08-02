Trump to back proposal to curb legal immigration

Image copyright EPA

President Donald Trump has backed an immigration overhaul that would reduce the number of permanent, legal migrants allowed in the US each year.

He joins Republican Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue, who in February proposed a bill to cut legal immigration by 50% over 10 years.

That bill would end diversity lottery visas and curb the number of refugees offered permanent residency in the US.

Immigration reform was a centrepiece of Mr Trump's presidential campaign.

He said at the White House that a switch to a merit-based immigration system - from the current family-based one - would help American workers.

The pair's proposal would reduce the number of refugees admitted each year to 50,000 from the 110,000 that former President Barack Obama said he would welcome last year.

The bill also would eliminate the State Department's Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, a lottery programme that allows about 50,000 people to live in the US permanently each year.

It has a long way to go before becoming law and could face resistance in Congress from members of both parties.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The original ban in January provoked protests at US airports

An estimated 1,051,031 immigrants were granted permanent residence in the US in 2015, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The proposal would also no longer give green card preference to the extended family or adult children of immigrants who already live legally in the US.

However, spouses, children under age 18 and sick parents would still be offered preference.

Mr Trump has long vowed to crack down on the US immigration system.

He launched his presidential campaign on the promise of building a wall along the US-Mexican border to halt illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The Trump administration marked a victory in June, when the US Supreme Court partially restored the president's controversial executive order temporarily restricting travel from six mainly Muslim countries and freezing the refugee programme.

The order had previously been blocked by lower courts since February.