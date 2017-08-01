Texas calf resembles Kiss rocker Gene Simmons

Image copyright Facebook Hill County Visitor/ Reuters Image caption Genie the calf (R) and Gene Simmons (L) - or is it the other way round?

The internet has gone udderly wild for a Texas calf's uncanny resemblance to Kiss frontman Gene Simmons.

The baby cow, named Genie, was born on Friday at a ranch in Kerrville, Texas, and even likes to stick out its tongue like the rocker.

Hill Country Visitor, a tourism agency that promotes the region of Texas Hill, shared the image on Facebook, joking that Simmons could be the father.

Simmons himself was delighted, tweeting: "This is real, folks!!!"

The bovine doppelgänger's markings quickly drew comparisons to Simmons, who is famous for his long tongue and black-and-white face paint.

Genie was born on a ranch kept by the family of Heather Taccetta, who works at a local steak house.

"Obviously, we can't serve this fine specimen," Hill Country Visitor wrote.

"Where were you on or about November 25, 2016?" the website posted, tagging the Israeli-born hard singer of such hits as Rock and Roll All Night and Detroit Rock City.

The tourism agency also asserted that Kiss music was playing on the ranch on the day of Genie's conception.

Last month, Simmons dropped his legal bid to trademark the "devil horns" hand gesture, which he claimed to have invented in November 1974.

The gesture, which had also been claimed by other rockers, means "I love you" in American sign language.