Anthony Scaramucci: Five top tips to lose a job in 10 days

He came, he unloaded a foul-mouthed tirade against some of his colleagues, he was fired.

Anthony Scaramucci's 10-day tenure as White House communications director was abruptly ended by President Trump's new chief of staff, Gen John Kelly.

Jokes, memes and salty comments have filled many of the 235,000-or-so tweets posted using the hashtag #Scaramucci since Monday.

Among the schadenfreude, people have been sharing their own tales of abbreviated employment.

US sports journalist Nubyjas Wilborn asked his nearly 4,000 followers what the shortest amount of time was they had spent in a job and why.

So what can would-be job-leavers learn from others' tales of employment woe? Here are five top tips borne from social media users' bitter personal experience.

1. Do: Be inclusive and ingratiate yourself with your colleagues

Seething with righteous anger at the burning injustice of being excluded from the tea run may be slightly over the top, however.

Quit an internship at the Ham & High newspaper after one day because they offered everyone in the newsroom except me a cup of tea — Kim Janssen (@kimjnews) July 31, 2017

2. Do: Use your initiative in reacting to unexpected events

Rain probably isn't all that unexpected though, even if you live in Australia.

I got a paper delivery job & it was raining so i dumped all the papers in a bin behind a retirement home and they called the paper. 30 mins. — Michael Beveridge (@mickyb273) August 1, 2017

3. Don't: Distract your colleagues with unnecessary chatter

Silence can also be deafening.

One day in an insurance office. Nobody said a single word to each other for 9 straight hours. I thought I had gone deaf. Or was invisible. — Jo Eismont (@JoEismont) August 1, 2017

4. Do: Aim high and break records

Particularly if your job involves being in a confined space at 30,000 feet.

5. Do: Think carefully about the task at hand

Just not too carefully.

Waitress, one shift in high school. Not a job for budding philosophers. Pondered too much. Slow with plates — Sigal Ben-Porath (@SigalBenPorath) July 31, 2017

