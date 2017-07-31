US & Canada

Anthony Scaramucci fired: What else happens in 10 days?

Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionThe feud between Priebus and Scaramucci decoded

What can happen in 10 days? Many things, including being hired and then fired as White House communications director.

It was quite a week for Anthony Scaramucci. Faster than his rise and fall was social media reaction to his sacking.

#Scaramucci quickly became a trending topic on Twitter worldwide - and here's what some had to say.

First, what lasts more than 10 days?

Image copyright Twitter - @StaircaseWhitt
Image copyright Twitter - @MindThrowaway
Image copyright Twitter - @MichaelLKelly
Image copyright Twitter - @woodythemover

Only 10 days - but what a time it was

Image copyright Twitter - @pattymo
Image copyright Twitter - @iowahawkblog

Feeling out of breath? You're not alone

Image copyright Twitter - @MehdiRHasan
Image copyright Twitter - @OliverBooks
Image copyright Twitter - @Gateau

Remember what he said about deleting old tweets because "past views evolved"?

Image copyright Twitter - @EliotHiggins

More on this story