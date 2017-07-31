Scaramucci out as Trump media chief

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is out of the job after less than 10 days in the post.

The former financier, who took the job last Friday, had drawn criticism after calling a reporter to give a profanity-laced tirade against his colleagues.

Mr Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus and spokesman Sean Spicer both left their post over his appointment.

The decision was made by Mr Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, US media report. A statement is expected soon.