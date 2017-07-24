Wisconsin company Three Square Market to microchip employees

Image copyright AFP Image caption Three Square Market believe microchipping yourself will be the next big craze

A Wisconsin company is to become the first in the US to microchip employees.

Three Square Market is offering to implant the tiny radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip into workers' hands for free - and says everyone will soon be doing it.

The rice grain-sized $300 (£230) chip will allow them to open doors, log in to computers and even purchase food.

And so far, 50 employees have signed up for the chance to become half-human, half-walking credit card.

But far from being some sort of dystopian nightmare, Three Square Market's Patrick McMullan believes everyone will soon be wanting their own microchip.

"The international market place is wide open and we believe that the future trajectory of total market share is going to be driven by whoever captures this arena first," Mr McMullan said.

The company, which provides self-service "micro markets" to businesses around the world, was inspired by the micro-chipping already taking place in Sweden, where so-called "bio-hackers" have been inserting the tiny devices into willing participants for at least three years.

Three Square Market are even working with a Swedish company, BioHax, to deliver the new technology, which they see as one day being simply another payment and identification method - only instead of a credit card or phone, there would be a microchip between your thumb and finger.

And employees worried about being spied on can rest easy, CEO Todd Westby told ABC's Eyewitness News.

"There's no GPS tracking at all," he said.