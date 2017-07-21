Who is White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Anthony Scaramucci is the new White House communications director

President Donald Trump has triggered a shake-up by appointing Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his White House communications director.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reportedly quit in response to the move, announced on 21 July.

He had been partially filling the communications role since the previous incumbent Michael Dubke resigned in May.

So, what do we know about the president's new mouthpiece?

Firstly, Anthony Scaramucci is a long-standing Trump supporter, and has known the president for years.

A major Republican donor and founder of Skybridge Capital, he was earlier offered the post of US ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

Mr Scaramucci is currently a senior vice president and chief strategy officer at the US Export-Import Bank. He is expected to begin his new job in August.

Mr Spicer's departure aside, he can expect to be working with Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Mr Scaramucci, who is nicknamed "The Mooch", previously hosted a financial television show, Wall Street Week.

He has also contributed to the Fox News Channel, and staunchly defended the president in TV appearances.

A White House official told Reuters that the financier was interviewed by Mr Trump on Friday morning, and that the job was duly offered and accepted. The president's daughter Ivanka Trump was said to have attended the 30-minute meeting.

The New York Times says the entrepreneur is close to Mr Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr, and respected by Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner - a senior adviser to the president.

One of Mr Scaramucci's first challenges will be the questions swirling around the Trump administration's alleged links to Russia, and potential Kremlin meddling in the 2016 election.