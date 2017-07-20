In pictures: Rocker Chester Bennington remembered

Images from the life of the Linkin Park lead singer who was has been found dead in the US.

  • Chester Bennington in Bangkok (03 May 2015) Getty Images

    Chester Bennington - who has died aged 41 - was the lead singer of the American rock band, Linkin Park. The Los Angeles County coroner said the singer had apparently hanged himself.

  • Chester Bennington performs in Paris-Bercy (30 May 2007) Getty Images

    Linkin Park formed in 1996 and Bennington joined two years later. The band achieved international success with the album Hybrid Theory in 2000 and have sold more than 70 million albums. They also won two Grammy awards.

  • Brad Delson and Chester Bennington perform during funeral services for Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

    In May Chester Bennington performed at funeral services for Chris Cornell after the Soundgarden frontman hanged himself. The two were close friends.

  • Chester Bennington performs on stage in San Diego, California (24 July 2014) Getty Images

    Bennington spoke of his difficult upbringing in Arizona, involving years of sexual abuse by a family member and his parents' divorce when he was 11. He was troubled by years of alcohol and drug abuse.

  • Chester Bennington performing in Monterrey, Mexico (12 September 2012) Getty Images

    More recently, though, the singer's personal problems had seemed to be under control. He said he had not touched alcohol for six years and was pleased with Linkin Park's latest studio album, One More Light, which was released in May. The band was due to embark on a world tour later this month.

  • Chester Bennington performing in Tokyo (07 July 2017) Getty Images

    But in April this year, while promoting the band's world tour in London, Bennington told a Q&A session that sometimes he hated the world. He leaves a wife and six children from his two marriages.

  • Chester Bennington (left) lines up boards before hammering frames together as he works with Music for Relief and Habitat for Humanity while rebuilding homes affected by Hurricane Katrina (28 February 2008) Getty Images

    Bennington often raised money for charities including Music for Relief, Habitat for Humanity and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Here he is seen helping out in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in February 2008.

  • Chester Bennington (centre) performs with Linkin Park in Jakarta (21 September 2011) Getty Images

    Linkin Park and its lead singer were especially popular in south-east Asia, with the band performing over the years in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia (above in September 2011), They were due to have performed in Japan in November 2017.

