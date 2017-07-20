The OJ Simpson trials: Where are they now?
They were two of the most high-profile court cases of the last 25 years, thanks to the man who sat in the dock.
OJ Simpson found himself in front of a judge twice in 13 years.
The first time, he was accused of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson Brown, and Ron Goldman. The second, the kidnap and armed robbery of two memorabilia dealers.
He was only convicted of the latter and, having served nine years, is set to be freed in October.
So, as Simpson prepares to leave jail, the BBC takes a look back at the other people who became as much a part of the headlines as he did.
The 1995 trial
Simpson's first trial gripped America, divided opinion and made celebrities of everyone who came into contact with it.
The prosecutors: Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden
Marcia Clark would later describe the 135 days she spent as lead prosecutor in the OJ Simpson case as a "trial by fire".
She not only found herself the fodder of tabloid gossip but also the victim of sexism at the hands of many of the men inside the courtroom.
Ms Clark was also forced to live with the guilt - as she saw it - of failing the Brown and Goldman families.
Afterwards, she withdrew from prosecution and is now a best-selling novelist, having published her first book in 2011.
Her colleague Christopher Darden, the co-prosecutor on the case, did not come in for quite the attention Ms Clark did.
However, he too left with a bitter taste in his mouth, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2014 he had been "devastated and decimated by the trial" which, looking back on after two decades, had left him with an "angry" feeling.
Mr Darden swapped practising law for teaching it straight after the trial, before turning his hand to criminal defence.
The defence team: Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran and Robert Kardashian
Simpson's so-called "dream team" was a collection of lawyers known for representing the rich and famous. Of course, after they were done clearing Simpson's name, they were also rich and famous.
Johnnie Cochran - who had just represented Michael Jackson in his sexual molestation case - is probably best remembered for the phrase "if it doesn't fit, you must acquit" - a reference to the blood-stained glove found at the scene which the prosecution hoped would place Simpson at the scene.
After the trial, he made millions from a book deal before dying of cancer in 2005.
Robert Shapiro had also established himself as a celebrity lawyer long before taking part in the Simpson trial. He is practising to this day.
As for the 1995 Simpson trial, he told the Hollywood Reporter in 2016: "There's two types of justice that we deal with in America: there's moral justice and there's legal justice.
"If you look at it from a moral point of view, a lot of people would say he absolutely did it. I deal in legal justice, as you did as a lawyer, and that's proof beyond a reasonable doubt. And there's no question in my mind that any fair juror who saw that case from the beginning to the end would conclude there was reasonable doubt."
Simpson's long-time friend Robert Kardashian was thrust into the spotlight after reading out the sports star's goodbye letter following the infamous car chase.
Mr Kardashian apparently believed in his friend's innocence so much he reactivated a long dormant attorney's licence to help at the trial.
Afterwards, he would say he had doubts over Simpson's innocence. Mr Kardashian died of oesophageal cancer in 2003 - four years before his family would become household names, although this time for quite different reasons.
The cop: Mark Fuhrman
Police officer Mark Fuhrman was supposed to be the prosecution's star witness during the trial. Instead, after tapes of him using the n-word emerged, he was labelled a racist and accused of planting evidence to frame Simpson.
He retired during the trial, and was later charged with perjury - which he admitted - having denied using the n-word during his testimony.
It did not stop him going on to be a successful true crime writer starting, of course, with Murder in Brentwood, and later a television pundit, a role he retains to this day.
The witness: Kato Kaelin
Brian "Kato" Kaelin was staying in Simpson's guesthouse on the night of the murder. An aspiring actor, he testified against Simpson during the trial but was roundly derided as looking like a beach bum.
He has gone on to have various screen roles, the most recent of which is in an advert for GuestHouseRent.com - released days before Simpson's parole hearing.
'I AM the guest house expert,' he tells the camera.
The victims' families: The Browns and Goldmans
The families of Nicole Brown Smith and Ron Goldman were not prepared to give up after Simpson was declared not guilty by the jury.
They went on to win a civil case against Simpson, who was ordered to pay $33.5m (£25.8m) in damages to their families.
As a result, the families also own the rights to If I Did It, Simpson's 2008 book explaining how he would have committed the murders had he been responsible.
Ron's sister Kim - who dedicates a lot of her time to helping victims of domestic violence - said earlier this year there was "no escaping" the killing, as it continued to fascinate the public.
The 2008 trial
Simpson's second trial was never going to be as high-profile as the first.
However, it too had its key players - his accomplices, the majority of whom turned state's witness, and the two victims.
The co-conspirators
The court heard how in 2007 the former football player was accompanied by five other men as he tried to reclaim family pictures and footballs peddled by sport memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room.
Four of these five men made plea deals, testifying against the former sports star. Three were given probation, and one was given total immunity.
It led to Simpson being sentenced to 33 years for armed robbery, assault, kidnapping and other offenses.
The only co-accused who did not testify against Simpson was his golfing friend Clarence Stewart, who was sentenced to a minimum of seven-and-a-half years behind bars, which could have stretched to a 27-year prison term.
However, he was released from prison in 2011 after reaching a plea deal with the prosecutor.
The victims
Simpson's group kidnapped two memorabilia dealers in September 2007: Alan Beardsley, and Bruce Fromong.
The former was a convicted felon who died in 2015, and the latter had been a friend of Simpson's since the 1990s.
Both denied having stolen anything from the NFL player and Fromong has indicated he planned to testify on Simpson's behalf at his parole hearing.
"I never thought that the crime deserved that much time, that long of a sentence," Fromong told CNN.