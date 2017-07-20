Parrot witness case: Michigan woman guilty of husband's murder

Image copyright ABC Image caption Glenna Duram has been found guilty of the murder of her husband Martin

A woman has been found guilty of shooting her husband five times in a Michigan murder case apparently witnessed by a parrot.

Glenna Duram shot her husband, Martin, in front of the couple's pet in 2015, before turning the gun on herself in a failed suicide attempt.

The parrot later repeated the words "Don't shoot!" in the victim's voice, according to Mr Duram's ex-wife.

The parrot, an African Grey named Bud, was not used in the court proceedings.

The jury found Mrs Duram, 49, guilty of first-degree murder following a day of deliberations. She will be sentenced next month.

She suffered a head wound in the incident in the couple's Sand Lake home in May 2015, but survived.

Mr Duram's mother Lillian said it "hurt" to witness Mrs Duram "emotionless" in court as evidence was presented in the case of her son's death, local media report.

"It just isn't good; just isn't good. Two years is a long time to wait for justice," she said.

Image caption Bud the African Grey parrot, similar to the one pictured, apparently has "the filthiest mouth around"

Mr Duram's ex-wife Christina Keller, who now owns Bud, earlier said she believed the parrot was repeating a conversation from the night of the murder, which she said ended with the phrase "don't shoot!", with an expletive added.

Mr Duram's parents agreed it was possible that the foul-mouthed bird had overheard the couple arguing and was repeating their final words.

"I personally think he was there, and he remembers it and he was saying it", Mr Duram's father told local media at the time.

His mother, Lillian Duram, added: "That bird picks up everything and anything, and it's got the filthiest mouth around."

A prosecutor in Michigan initially considered using the parrot's squawkings as evidence in the murder trial, but this was later dismissed. The prosecutor added that it was unlikely that the bird would be called to the stand to testify as a witness during the trial.