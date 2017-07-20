John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr McCain was the 2008 Republican nominee for the US presidential election

Veteran US Republican Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer and is reviewing treatment options, his office says.

His treatment may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, it adds. The 80-year-old politician was in "good spirits" recovering at home in Arizona.

The tumour was discovered during a surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye last week.

A Vietnam veteran, Mr McCain spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

The six-term senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee underwent surgery at a clinic in Phoenix last Friday.

Tissue analysis revealed that a primary brain tumour known as a glioblastoma was associated with the clot, a statement from the Mayo Clinic said.

"The senator's doctors say he is recovering from his surgery 'amazingly well' and his underlying health is excellent," it added.

Mr McCain, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, was in "good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family", his office said.

His family reacted with "shock" when hearing the news, his 32-year-old daughter Meghan said.

"It won't surprise you to learn that in all of this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father," she said on Twitter.

"So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has."

President Donald Trump said Mr McCain has "always been a fighter" and, in a statement, said: "Get well soon".

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Mr McCain was a "hero to our country".

"He has never shied from a fight, and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life," he said on Twitter.