Madonna blocks sale of Tupac prison letter

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Madonna confirmed two years ago that she had had a relationship with Tupac (R)

Madonna has filed an emergency court order to block an auction of her personal items - including an emotional break-up letter from the rapper Tupac Shakur.

The singer asked New York Supreme Court to grant a restraining order against auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

Celebrity news site TMZ says the site was ordered to remove the items.

Madonna's pants, a chequebook, a hairbrush and photos were among the scheduled lots.

The Rebel Heart singer says her possessions were stolen by a former friend.

Tupac's letter, in which the doomed rapper suggests he broke up with Madonna because of her race, was expected to fetch as much as $400,000 (£307,000).

The letter is dated 15 January 1995 and was penned while Tupac was serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and 18 months before he was shot dead. Both artists were then at the height of their fame.

Image copyright Gotta Have Rock and Roll/PA Wire Image caption A series of pictures purportedly showing parts of the prison letter written by Tupac to Madonna, released by Gotta Have Rock and Roll

Madonna confirmed two years ago that the pair had had a relationship, though it is unclear how long it lasted.

"For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardise your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting," Tupac, then 23, wrote from New York's Clinton Correctional Facility.

"But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' that I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.

"Like you said, I haven't been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being," he wrote, adding: "I never meant to hurt you."

In court documents, Madonna said she had only learned from press reports that the letter from her former boyfriend - and many of the other items - were no longer in her possession.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tupac died in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas

Many of the lots were presented for sale by New York art dealer Darlene Lutz.

Madonna said Ms Lutz had access to them when she helped the singer pack up a house in Miami.

"It seems obvious that Defendant Lutz betrayed my trust in an outrageous effort to obtain my possessions without my knowledge or consent," Madonna told the court.

A spokesperson for Ms Lutz and the auction house said Madonna and "her legal army" had taken taken a "completely baseless" action to temporarily halt the sale, and vowed to challenge the allegations in court.

Objecting to the sale of her hairbrush, Madonna told the judge: "I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public."

The pop singer also sought to block the sale of a frank letter to another former lover, actor John Enos.

Writing in the early 1990s, Madonna said she envied the careers of singer Whitney Houston and actress Sharon Stone, saying they were "horribly mediocre" and had profited from her own success.

"Maybe this is what black people felt like when Elvis Presley got huge," she wrote.

Sharon Stone wrote in a Facebook post last week that she is friends with Madonna, adding: "I love and adore you; won't be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys."