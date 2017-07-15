Rapper ScHoolboy Q rants at United Airlines as dog misplaced

Image caption ScHoolboy Q: "I plan on suing"

US rapper ScHoolboy Q has unleashed a tirade at United Airlines after he went to retrieve his dog from a flight and found it was the wrong one.

"You guys r idiots... HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers", he tweeted.

ScHoolboy Q was travelling with his French bulldog puppy, Yeerndamean, from Missouri to Burbank, California.

But the dog was switched during a stopover in Denver and flown to Chicago instead.

ScHoolboy Q, 30, whose non-stage name is Quincy Matthew Hanley, found out about the mishap on Friday.

In a text message to CNN on Saturday, the rapper said: "My little dog been moving around since the A.M.

"I plan on suing," he added.

CNN quoted United Airlines on Saturday as saying: "We're working as quickly as possible to reunite the pet with their owner later this evening.

"We have reached out to our customer and sincerely apologise for this mistake and are providing a refund. Pets are part of our customers' family, and their safety and wellbeing is of the upmost importance to us."

Pets are clearly important to the artist. One of ScHoolboy Q's lyrics in the song Take the Pain Away reads: "Only thing I got is my girl and my dogs."

United has had an awkward PR year so far.

In April, videos showing a man being violently removed from a flight because of overbooking provoked an outcry on social media.

Later that month, a giant bunny died on one of its flights.