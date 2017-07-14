Pennsylvania missing men: Cosmo DiNardo 'admits killing four'

Image copyright Bucks County District Attorney Image caption Cosmo DiNardo, whose parents own the farm

A 20-year-old man has confessed to killing four men who went missing a week ago, after a body was found on his parents' Pennsylvania farm.

Cosmo DiNardo's lawyer said his "very emotional" client is ready to plead guilty to first-degree murder.

Prosecutors have agreed not to seek the death penalty in return for Mr DiNardo's co-operation, he said.

Mr DiNardo was arrested on Wednesday after trying to sell a car belonging to one of the men.

Investigators found the body of Dean Finocchiaro, 19, who disappeared last Friday, in a "common grave" on the 90-acre farm in Solebury Township, Philadelphia.

Other human remains were found in the same deep pit.

It is now feared they belong to Mark Sturgis, 22, and Tom Meo, 21, who also vanished on 7 July, and Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, who went missing two days earlier.

At least three of the men knew each other.

Image copyright Bucks County District Attorney's Office Image caption The missing men. From left: Tom Meo, Dean Finocchiaro, Jimi Patrick, Mark Sturgis

Mr DiNardo drew suspicion after trying to sell Mr Meo's 1996 Nissan Maxima for $500 (£390), a day after its owner was last seen.

A "life-saving" diabetic kit that Mr Meo requires was still inside the car, investigators said.

Officials described the suspect as dangerous and said he has schizophrenia.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told a press conference early on Thursday morning: "There are additional human remains inside that grave.

"So this painstaking process will go on. We're not done yet.

"This is a homicide, make no mistake about it. We just don't know how many homicides, we have yet to know the answer to that question," the District Attorney said.

Image copyright ABC Image caption It may take days to sift through the property, investigators say

He added: "We had cadaver dogs, and I don't understand the science behind it, but those dogs could smell these poor boys twelve-and-a-half feet below the ground."

The relationship between the four missing men is not clear.

Mr Sturgis' father told the Associated Press he employs his son and Mr Meo, a talented wrestler, in construction, and that Mr Finocchiaro is a mutual friend of theirs.

Mr Patrick and Mr DiNardo both attended the same high school, a year apart, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer.