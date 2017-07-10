California teenager wins lottery twice in a week

Image copyright California Lottery

A 19-year-old California woman has struck gold after winning the state lottery twice in a week.

Rosa Dominguez won $655,555 (£508,000) from a pair of $5 scratch cards bought from two different gas stations over the course of a few days.

"I was so nervous I just wanted to cry," Ms Dominguez told the California Lottery.

The California Lottery said she told the organisation she plans to use the money to go shopping and buy a new car.

Ms Dominguez was driving back from Arizona when she bought a Power 5 ticket at a gas station in San Luis Obispo County and won the top prize of $555,555.

A few days later, Ms Dominguez tried her luck again on a $5 scratch-off ticket at a gas station in Monterey County and scooped $100,000.

The Lottery did not say when the tickets were purchased.