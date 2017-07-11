Oregon woman sentenced for flight groping

Image copyright Multnomah County Jail Image caption Prosecutors said McKinney acted with "intent to humiliate and harass the victim"

An Oregon woman has received three years' probation for licking and groping a fellow passenger on a flight last year, local media report.

Heidi McKinney, 27, smuggled alcohol on board the Alaska Airlines flight and touched a woman, 19, sitting next to her on the breast and genitals.

She pleaded guilty in March to assault with the intent to commit a felony.

She was sentenced to eight months of home detention plus the three years of probation, reports Oregon Live.

McKinney was arrested after the plane from Las Vegas landed at Portland International Airport on 8 May 2016.

In March, prosecutor Ravi Sinha told a Portland federal court the defendant had "made contact with victim's body, including her inner thigh, and made a series of profane and lewd statements to the victim".

The assistant US attorney said McKinney had acted with "intent to humiliate and harass the victim".

According to court documents, the defendant took her seat on Flight 621 and before departure placed her hands on the female passenger's chest "allowing her hands to linger there uncomfortably".

McKinney asked personal questions, bragging about her own wealth and calling the victim "poor", according to court documents.

She also put her arm around the woman and took photos of her.

After the Sunday take-off, McKinney badgered the victim to drink alcohol she had smuggled on board.

McKinney, of suburban Portland, also licked the victim's ear, attempted to kiss her and tried to place her hands on the victim's crotch on three separate occasions.