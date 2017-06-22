US man 'gave Chinese agent secrets'

Image copyright Getty Images

A former US diplomatic officer has been arrested and charged with giving top-secret documents to a Chinese agent.

According to the affidavit, Kevin Mallory, a 60-year-old from Virginia, is said to have travelled to Shanghai in March and April 2017.

He was interviewed by customs agents an airport in Chicago after he failed to declare $16,500 (£13,000) in cash found in two carry-on bags.

A senior justice official said the allegations were "serious".

Andrew Vale, assistant director of the FBI's Washington office, said: "Kevin Mallory was previously entrusted with top-secret clearance and therefore had access to classified information, which he allegedly shared and planned to continue sharing with representatives of a foreign government."

During a voluntary interview with FBI agents in May, Mallory said the person he met in Shanghai told him he was working for a Chinese think-tank, the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences (SASS).

The FBI has, since at least 2014, believed that Chinese spies use SASS affiliations to cover-up their identities, according to the US Department of Justice.

"The conduct alleged in this complaint is serious, and these charges should send a message to anyone who would consider violating the public's trust and compromising our national security by disclosing classified information," said Dana J Boente, acting assistant attorney general for national security.